

CTV Barrie





Police closed a section of Highway 26 in Springwater Township in both directions between George Johnston Road and Horseshoe Valley Road because of a "serious collision."

OPP are reporting there was a head-on collision involving a Jeep and Volkswagen just before the noon hour on Wednesday.

Constable Gilles Doiron says four people were taken to hospital, one had to be airlifted to a hospital in Toronto.

The road has since reopened.