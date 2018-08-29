Featured
Head-on crash on Highway 26 sends four to hospital
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, August 29, 2018 1:48PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 29, 2018 6:18PM EDT
Police closed a section of Highway 26 in Springwater Township in both directions between George Johnston Road and Horseshoe Valley Road because of a "serious collision."
OPP are reporting there was a head-on collision involving a Jeep and Volkswagen just before the noon hour on Wednesday.
Constable Gilles Doiron says four people were taken to hospital, one had to be airlifted to a hospital in Toronto.
The road has since reopened.