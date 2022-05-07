Head-on crash in Oro Medonte sends five to hospital

Five people were hospitalized after a head-on crash in Oro Medonte Saturday afternoon.

According to paramedics, the two-vehicle crash happened on Old Barrie Road and Line 7 North shortly after 3 p.m.

Two people are in critical condition, and three others sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Old Barrie Road at Line 7 North will be closed for several hours as police investigate.

Witnesses of the crash are encouraged to contact Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122.