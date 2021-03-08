BARRIE, ONT. -- A head-on collision in New Tecumseth Monday morning sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries.

Nottawasaga provincial police say the crash happened on the 5th Line between the 10th and 15th Sideroad when an eastbound SUV crossed the centre line and collided with a car travelling westbound.

Simcoe County paramedics rushed both drivers to the hospital with "significant injuries," police say.

The OPP is urging anyone with information to contact them as they continue the investigation.