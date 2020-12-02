BARRIE, ONT. -- A head-on crash in Tiny Township on Wednesday sent two drivers to the hospital.

Provincial police say two pickup trucks heading in opposite directions collided on Concession Road 4, west of Simcoe County Road 6.

According to police, one of the drivers had to be extricated from the vehicle by Tiny Township firefighters.

Both drivers were taken to Georgian Bay General Hospital by Simcoe County Paramedics.

The OPP is investigating the cause of the collision.