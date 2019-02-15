

CTV Barrie





A severe head-on collision sent four people to hospital on Thursday afternoon in Kawartha Lakes.

Police say the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Highway 35 near Lifford Road.

The drivers of both vehicles had to be extricated by fire crews.

One person was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital.

The three occupants of the other vehicle were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the collision.