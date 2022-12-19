Head-on collision on Highway 26 in Clearview under investigation

Provincial police are investigating a head-on collision on Highway 26 in Clearview Township.

Huronia West OPP reports the two-vehicle crash, which involved a pickup truck and a car, happened around 4:40 p.m. between Richardson and Strongville roads.

According to police, the driver of one of the vehicles, who was alone, was airlifted by ORNGE to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. There were three people in the second vehicle. The status of their injuries is not known.

Provincial police encourage witnesses to the collision to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.