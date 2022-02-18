Head-on collision in Springwater Township sends one to hospital

Police responded to a head-on collision in Springwater Township late Friday morning that sent one person to the hospital.

Huronia West OPP officers say emergency crews had to extricate one person who was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say two vehicles travelling on Wilson Drive collided.

The area was temporarily closed between Snow Valley Road and Carson Road.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

"When driving, please be aware of the road and weather conditions and adjust accordingly," OPP tweeted about the incident.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Huronia West OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.