BARRIE -- A 72-year-old driver died in a head-on collision in Grey County on Wednesday, according to police.

Police say the victim was driving an SUV when it collided with another car on Southgate Sideroad 49, north of Southgate Sideroad 24.

The other driver, a 77-year-old, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

Grey Bruce OPP is investigating the collision. They ask that anyone with information call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).