Advertisement
Barrie News | Local Breaking | CTV News Barrie
Head-on collision along Highway 89 near Cookstown sends two to hospital
Published Friday, June 19, 2020 4:50PM EDT Last Updated Friday, June 19, 2020 7:21PM EDT
Collision involving two vehicles closes Highway 89 between King Street and 5th Side Road in Cookstown, Ont., on Fri., June 19, 2020. (Dave Erskine/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A serious head-on collision in Cookstown on Friday afternoon sent two people to the hospital.
According to police, the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. along a hill between King Street and 5th Side Road.
"We have one driver with serious injuries and another is in critical condition and is being airlifted to a Toronto hospital," said Nottawasaga OPP Sgt. Eric Steele.
Provincial police closed the highway between King Street and 5th Side Road for the investigation.
Police say weather does not appear to be a factor.
RELATED IMAGES