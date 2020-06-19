BARRIE, ONT. -- A serious head-on collision in Cookstown on Friday afternoon sent two people to the hospital.

According to police, the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. along a hill between King Street and 5th Side Road.

"We have one driver with serious injuries and another is in critical condition and is being airlifted to a Toronto hospital," said Nottawasaga OPP Sgt. Eric Steele.

Provincial police closed the highway between King Street and 5th Side Road for the investigation.

Police say weather does not appear to be a factor.