

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The head of Unifor is promising "one hell of a fight" after G-M announced it would close the Oshawa location along with four other facilities in the U-S as part of a global reorganization.

Hours after G-M's announcement, Jerry Dias, (DYE'-as) national president of the union, stood before a union hall overflowing with anxious G-M workers and said the union will fight against the planned move "tooth and nail."

"They are not closing our damn plant without one hell of a fight," Dias told the audience, some still drenched from holding an impromptu picket line in the driving rain.

He said the plant has won "every award" and was the best by "every matrix."

G-M announced the closures yesterday as part of a sweeping strategy to transform its product line and manufacturing process that will see the company focus on electric and autonomous vehicle programs.

G-M says it will save the company six billion dollars by the year 2020.

In addition to the Oshawa assembly plant, G-M has an engine and transmission plant in St. Catharines and the CAMI Assembly plant in Ingersoll.