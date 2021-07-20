BARRIE, ONT. -- A special air quality statement is in effect for parts of southern Ontario as smoke from forest fires in northwestern Ontario moves across the province.

Environment Canada said the concern is high levels of air pollution could reduce visibility and erode air quality if the smoke descends to ground level.

Environment Canda, Senior Climatologist Dave Phillips spoke to CTV News Monday and said that the smoke gets caught up in the jet stream, and the prevailing winds bring the particulate matter here.

The haze is expected to clear when a cold front moves in later Tuesday.

Along with that front is the chance for thunderstorms.

Environment Canada is forecasting a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon with the possibility of 15 to 25 mm of rain.

Temperatures will be at 24 degrees, but with the humidex, it will feel more like 31.

As with all thunderstorms, there comes a chance for severe weather.

Last Tuesday, severe storms spawned seven tornadoes and downbursts in Ontario and Quebec, including an EF-0 in Penetanguishene and a downburst in the Lake of Bays.

Northern Tornadoes Project confirmed five EF-2 tornadoes across the province Thursday. The EF-2 tornado that tore through a south end Barrie neighbourhood brought winds of 210km/h and damaged hundreds of homes.

Barrie Police reopened the roads in the Prince William Way neighbourhood Monday afternoon as City staff completed the cleanup of public lands affected by the tornado.

Ongoing public information about the tornado recovery is available on the City of Barrie's website.