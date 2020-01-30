Hazmat team called in for diesel spill
Published Thursday, January 30, 2020 8:17PM EST Last Updated Thursday, January 30, 2020 8:29PM EST
Mill Street West and Industrial Road
BARRIE -- Police say they are waiting for a hazmat team to arrive in Tottenham after reports of a diesel spill in the area.
Opp and fire crews are on the scene, at the corner of Mill Street West and Industrial Road, following reports of a diesel spill from a transport truck.
Police have closed the road and are asking people to avoid the area.
No injuries have been reported.