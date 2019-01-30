

The Canadian Press





Premier Doug Ford says former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion will consult for him on a range of municipal issues, but without pay.

The government announced earlier this month that McCallion had been appointed to serve as a special adviser to Ford and Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark.

But the appointment was thrown into question when McCallion told the Globe and Mail days later that she hadn't formally accepted and wasn't sure if it would conflict with her various other jobs.

The appointment came with a salary of up to $150,000.

"I saw her over the weekend -- man, what a dynamo," Ford said Wednesday.

"I love Hazel and she said, 'Doug, I sit on eight boards. I will help you any way I can, but I'm not taking a salary.' I said, 'Great, that's excellent."'

McCallion, known as "Hurricane Hazel," is two weeks shy of turning 98 years old.

She served as mayor of the city west of Toronto from 1978 to 2014 and endorsed Ford for premier in the 2018 election that vaulted his Progressive Conservatives to power.