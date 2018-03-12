

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





The OPP says hazardous waste dumped in ditches in the Caledon area may be linked to a drug lab.

Police were called to a stretch of McLaughlin Road in Caledon on Monday after more than 20 garbage bags of hazardous waste were discovered in the ditch.

“The manner in which these materials have been so carelessly discarded is very concerning to the OPP and as a result, the OPP is issuing a public safety warning,” OPP Sgt. Peter Leon wrote in a statement.

Monday’s discovery is just the latest in an ongoing trend. In the last few weeks, dozens of white pails, large blue barrels and bags filled with hazardous waste have been found in ditches all around Caledon.

Investigators believe the waste is connected to a synthetic drug lab.

Anyone who finds bags and barrels that give off a strong chemical odour are asked to contact the OPP immediately.

The public is asked not to approach any of the discarded waste.