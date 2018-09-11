

CTV Barrie





A Hawkestone man is facing several charges after failing to stop for police and not remaining at the scene of a collision.

Barrie police say the 18-year-old had been driving his girlfriend's vehicle when officers spotted the vehicle driving the wrong way on Kempenfelt drive.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled from police and headed north towards Dunlop Street.

Police did not purse the vehicle any further due to the erratic and dangerous driving.

Approximately 15 minutes later, the vehicle was found on Simcoe Street with a flat tire.

A witness told police the driver took off from the area on foot.

Police say the driver returned to the scene and was arrested.

They also discovered the driver did not have a licence.

He has been charged with dangerous driving, flight from police, fail to stop at a scene of an accident and fail to comply with probation.

He is expected to appear in Barrie Youth Court in October.