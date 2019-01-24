

The Stroud arena has been a part of the community for more than 40 years and is home to the library, curling club, and countless community events.

The aging arena is in dire need of more than two-million-dollars in upgrades, but the mayor says she wants to hear from the residents before making any plans.

“It’s a 45-year-old facility,” says Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dolan. “Before we spend any taxpayer dollars on that, we want to talk to the community.”

The town is holding a public meeting at the Stroud Arena on Thursday evening between 6 to 8 p.m. for residents to give their opinion on what should be done with the building.

“I would say it’s important to keep it as is,” says one resident. “The small town arena is a place for everybody to come to.”

Innisfil offers more ice pads per resident than most similar sized communities, but staff says ice-usage has declined significantly.

The town also has an online survey to give your say until the end of the month.

They hope to have a decision by mid-February.