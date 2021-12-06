Have your say: Bradford residents asked for feedback on new housing development

The County of Simcoe is asking Bradford residents for feedback on the design of the new housing development in the Bradford area.

The new low-rise building is expected to have 50 additional units, including office space targeted at community and social service initiatives.

The development focuses on affordable housing for seniors, families and residents.

The County is asking the public to join two virtual sessions taking place on Mon., Dec.6, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The virtual information sessions will begin with a presentation followed by a moderated question and answer period.

You can reserve your virtual seat via email.