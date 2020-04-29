BARRIE -- Charities rely on runs, walks and social events for donations, but lately, they have been on hold because of COVID-19, leaving many charities struggling to find new ways to raise funds and awareness.

Becky Mitts, MS Society of Canada, says now that they are unable to host running, walking or biking events; they are trying to pivot to the online world.

"While we can't craft that physical experience, we need and have the opportunity to create that virtually, so we moved our MS walk to a virtual space," she says.

Along with a hashtag campaign, they are planning a virtual run on May 24.

Participants are encouraged to take videos and photos of themselves baking, running, walking - any activity and post it online with the #wechallengeMS.

Charlene Myke, Easter Seals, admits the situation is heartbreaking since they rely so heavily on donations from charitable events.

She says Easter Seals is struggling to help their families because of a lack of funds.

"That's how we raise all our funds... by major events, by major donations and by gifts of kind[ness]. Everything is done by donation," explains Myke.

She is encouraging others to join their challenge #21timeschallenge.

"We're asking people to do something 21 times whether you shoot a hockey stick, sit-ups or pushups. Whatever you can do 21 times and donate 21-dollars to the Easter Seals, tag three friends and have some fun with it."