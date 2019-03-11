Featured
Harvie Road in Barrie closed until end of year for bridge construction
Harvie Road in Barrie is closed for construction of a new bridge.
Published Monday, March 11, 2019
Construction crews have closed Harvie Road in Barrie while they continue to work on the bridge that will connect the road to Big Bay Point.
Harvie Road will remain closed from Highway 400 to Essa Road until the end of the year.
It’s estimated the project will cost approximately 45-million-dollars. The bridge is scheduled to open in fall 2020.