BARRIE -- Traffic will be temporarily interrupted along Highway 400 this week for work on a major construction project in Barrie.

Crews will be installing bridge girders for the Harvie Road bridge crossing overnight on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The city says the work will take place in 15-minute intervals, causing the closure of the highway between Mapleview Drive and Essa Road in both directions.

Crews will install 26 girders, two metres high and about 45 metres long between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Once complete, the project is expected to relieve traffic congestion in Barrie's south end by connecting Harvie Road to Big Bay Point Road across Highway 400.

The bridge is anticipated to be open to traffic in the fall.