

CTV Barrie





Nobody loves a good hamburger as much as Zach Careswell enjoys a good hamburger.



“I love hamburgers. Each time I go to McDonald's, Harvey’s everything, I order a hamburger.”



But for the past four months, the ten-year-old has been living with a rare form of childhood arthritis called Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis.



Most days, he’s in so much pain, he can’t hold a hamburger.



“Sometimes it's very hard,” said Zach, “(but) I can handle it. I know how to handle my issues; I know how to handle everything; I know how to handle the pain everywhere in my body.”



Zach was diagnosed with the disease in November, days after his mother thought he was sick with the flu.



The disease – also known as Systemic JA – affects both boys and girls equally, and can result in multiple daily fevers while causing the child’s organs and joints to become inflamed.



For mother, Lisa Mac Karacher it wasn’t about the detection of the disease, but the well-being of her child.



“I got to the point where I wasn’t looking for a diagnosis, I needed a care plan, so my son wasn’t dying in pain every day, and my son wasn’t saying I can’t do this anymore.”



On Friday, Harvey’s in Orillia fired up the grill in support of Zach; matching all donations up to $1000 to help the family with the expenses while Zach receives treatment at the SickKids Hospital in Toronto.



“Zach’s a great kid,” says Harvey’s employee Laura Dickson, “We’ve been seeing a great outpouring of support for Zach online, and the people come in just to ask about him, and ask about his updates and see how he’s doing, and I feel as a community we should pull together and help him.”



The family says they don’t know what challenges are ahead for Zach, but for older brother Gordon – who’s seen the treatments first hand, and what Zach has gone through - he says he'll be there, every step of the way.



“He's handling this like a champ, and I'm proud to say he's my brother for sure,” said Gordon.