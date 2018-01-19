

CTV Barrie





A skiing centre that had to close because of a Christmas Day fire is now offering refunds to customers who purchased passes.

A note posted on Facebook from the management of Hardwood Ski and Bike says refunds will be offered starting on Saturday in a temporary headquarters at the site.

The resort is also issuing a 20 per cent discount to anyone who did purchase a season pass.

The resort had to close for several days after a fire that caused $1-million in damage to its main chalet building, which is expected to take a year to rebuild.

Trails have since reopened.