Featured
Hardwood Ski and Bike to offer refunds
Hardwood Ski and Bike can be seen on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. (Sean Grech/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, January 19, 2018 2:44PM EST
A skiing centre that had to close because of a Christmas Day fire is now offering refunds to customers who purchased passes.
A note posted on Facebook from the management of Hardwood Ski and Bike says refunds will be offered starting on Saturday in a temporary headquarters at the site.
The resort is also issuing a 20 per cent discount to anyone who did purchase a season pass.
The resort had to close for several days after a fire that caused $1-million in damage to its main chalet building, which is expected to take a year to rebuild.
Trails have since reopened.