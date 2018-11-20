Featured
Hardwood Ski and Bike ready for the season
The groomers are out, and the trails are open at Hardwood Ski and Bike just 11 months after a Christmas day fire ripped through the resort in Oro-Medonte.
The November snowfall is a bonus for the resort which will have its earliest full-time opening in years.
Staff says it’s good new after spending months cleaning up and repairing after the fire.
“We’ve set up a really nice operation for the winter,” says Gareth Houben. “We have everything we used to have in a slightly different way.”
Houben says the resort isn’t finished yet. They have plans to rebuild bigger and better than before.
“We are proceeding with some plans to get a new chalet built with the goal of having it open for next winter.”
Hardwood will have as many as 1,000 people on a busy day hitting the trails. More than 50,000 people will hit the slopes this winter.
Mount Saint Louis Moonstone also announced it will open early for the season.