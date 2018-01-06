

Sean Grech, CTV Barrie





It’s back to business for Hardwood Ski and Bike resort in Oro-Medonte.

The resort is slowly getting back on track after a fire ripped through its main chalet on Christmas Day, forcing the grounds to close, until now.

Hardwood's President and General Manager, Gareth Houben, says re-opening the trails today is the first step in what will be a long road to recovery.

"The trails are open and there is some people on the trails enjoying them."

Cross country skiers didn’t mind being out in the bitter cold.

"It's fantastic to be back on the trails and the trails are gorgeous in perfect condition," said Michelle Gordon.

The resort says it will take at least one year for it to rebuild portions of the main chalet which burned, but staff decided to re-open trails today, since they were not affected by the blaze.

However, it means skiiers are forced to ski out of their cars for now, until temporary shelter

"You kind of have to be prepared when you come. You want to be dressed in your gear when you get here because there's not necessarily a place to change into it."

With temperatures feeling like close to minus 40 with the wind chill today, managers have turned a waxing building into a warming hut for skiers.

"There are tables, chairs, a fireplace, some heaters in there, so at least it's the one building we have where the public can go right now and get warm."

That's wheat Team Hardwood is using while it practices before an important race in Midland tomorrow.

The team's Coach, Kim Getty, says it’s great to be back on the trails following the devastating fire.

"I didn't think it would be over. We teach the kids grit and tenacity and when we see Hardwood giving that an example it's exactly what we want the kids to see, the athletes to become. So, when things are bad there’s always a silver lining.”