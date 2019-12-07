With a blessing from mother nature in the way of a major snowfall over the last few days, the trails at Hardwood Ski and Bike are open for the season.

After the devastating fire in late 2017, the new chalet is nearing completion.

An accidental electrical fire that started in a bathroom of the main chalet on Christmas Day in 2017 caused more than one-million dollars in damage.

Staff say the new chalet is partially open this weekend with the expectation that the entire lodge will be finished in the next couple of weeks.

Daylight skiing and snowshoeing will be open for the season and night skiing will become available in the coming days.