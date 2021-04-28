BARRIE, ONT. -- Police arrested a Hanover man accused of plunging a stolen vehicle into Lake Simcoe in Innisfil.

According to South Simcoe Police, officers were called to a Shore Acres Drive marina in the early morning hours on Tuesday for reports that a vehicle went into the lake.

Police say when they arrived, the vehicle was empty and partially submerged about 30 to 40 metres offshore.

Investigators determined the vehicle had been stolen from Hanover the day prior.

Police say the K9 unit tracked the accused to a nearby building that they allege he broke into to hide from officers.

He was treated at the scene for a minor injury and then taken into custody.

The 24-year-old man faces multiple charges, including dangerous operation, breach of probation, break and enter, obstructing peace officers and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He was held for a bail hearing.