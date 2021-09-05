Advertisement
Hamilton man busted doing twice the speed limit in Huntsville
Published Sunday, September 5, 2021 11:52PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- OPP in Huntsville have arrested and charged a man with impaired driving on Sunday, after going 85 km/h over the speed limit.
According to officers, the vehicle was going 165 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Highway 60.
The man from Hamilton faces several driving related offences which include impaired and dangerous driving.
The vehicle was towed and impounded by OPP.
