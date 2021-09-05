BARRIE, ONT. -- OPP in Huntsville have arrested and charged a man with impaired driving on Sunday, after going 85 km/h over the speed limit.

According to officers, the vehicle was going 165 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Highway 60.

The man from Hamilton faces several driving related offences which include impaired and dangerous driving.

The vehicle was towed and impounded by OPP.