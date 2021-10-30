Halloween tree planting initiative in Barrie

BARRIE, ONT. -

Barrie's environmental activists didn't let the threat of rain stop them from continuing their work planting trees throughout the community.

Volunteers with Living Green Barrie gathered in Shalom Park for a Halloween-themed tree planting event. The participants took turns completing the work in shift, with the plants provided by the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority.

"From an ecological standpoint planting trees and shrubs, naturalizing these park areas is great for the environment, great for the community, but the key is getting the community involved in the planting," says Peter Shuttleworth, a restoration project specialist with the conservation authority. "Community members will take real pride in the work that they put in and sort of a sense of stewardship over their communities."

Saturday's event was held in partnership with the Barrie South Lions Club. The project fits well with the group's global mission, with the national chapter aiming to plant 100,000 trees across the country as part of their 100th anniversary in 2020.

"As Lions, we can supply some help through our fundraising dollars and also some manpower with our members as well," says Len Day of the local club.

Living Green Barrie has been planting trees for a few years; however, the pandemic delayed the project. In the Spring, over 1,000 trees were planted, meaning 2,700 have been planted altogether.

"Being able to actually see change happen by watching these plants get put in the ground, people really enjoying their time doing it, taking pride in their natural surroundings is really fulfilling from a professional standpoint, from a personal standpoint and seeing these little changes throughout the watershed, through the city of Barrie and elsewhere around Lake Simcoe, it's a sense of accomplishment," says Shuttleworth.

For information on how you can help, click here.