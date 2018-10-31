

CTV Barrie





With Halloween here, local police forces would like to reminding trick-or-treaters and homeowners to be safe.

If you plan to go trick-or-treating remember to:

Costumes should not be so long that they are a hazard or could cause a child to trip.

Add strips of reflective tape, lights or carry a flashlight or glow stick to make children visible.

Masks should not obstruct a child's vision. Facial makeup is recommended over masks.

Although tampering is rare, remind children not to eat any treats until they return home and the items are inspected.

Discuss trick-or-treat safety precautions, including pedestrian/traffic safety rules with your children.

Do not talk to strangers and never enter anyone's home or vehicle.

Homeowners should remember to:

Make sure the path to your door is free of trip hazards or other obstacles.

Accessorize your pumpkin with a glow stick or a battery-operated candle.

Keep pets inside and away from trick-or-treaters, especially if they are easily frightened or become over-excited in the presence of strangers.

Police are also reminding drivers to be extra cautious on Halloween night. Be prepared for that child or person that may dart out in front of your vehicle.