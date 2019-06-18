

CTV Barrie





Provincial police have arrested and charged a Haliburton man after finding a body inside a residence.

Police say they responded to a call for assistance at a home on Highland Street shortly before 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

They say they found a deceased man inside the house.

Officers are withholding the identity of the victim until his family is notified.

Norman Hart, 33, faces a second-degree murder charge.

Police are investigating and asking anyone with information to contact the Haliburton Highlands OPP.