Featured
Haliburton man charged with second-degree murder
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, June 18, 2019 3:33PM EDT
Provincial police have arrested and charged a Haliburton man after finding a body inside a residence.
Police say they responded to a call for assistance at a home on Highland Street shortly before 1 a.m. on Tuesday.
They say they found a deceased man inside the house.
Officers are withholding the identity of the victim until his family is notified.
Norman Hart, 33, faces a second-degree murder charge.
Police are investigating and asking anyone with information to contact the Haliburton Highlands OPP.