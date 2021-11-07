Haliburton Highlands OPP investigating drowning on Moose Lake, leaving two dead

BARRIE, ONT. -

Police say they are investigating a drowning that took place in Dysart et al. Township on Sunday morning.

According to OPP, officers from the Haliburton Highlands Detachment responded to concerns over a capsized canoe on Moose Lake shortly before 10:30 a.m. Bystanders told police that three adult males had entered the water.

Police say one of the individuals made his own way to the shore without any injuries. The other two individuals did not survive.

Police say the investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit and technical collision reconstruction investigators.

The identities are being withheld until next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Haliburton OPP at 1-888-310-1122.