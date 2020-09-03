BARRIE, ONT. -- Five Barrie families are on their way to homeownership thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

The groundbreaking for a new five-row townhome happened on Thursday morning at the corner of Essa Road and Mapleton Avenue in the city.

The affordable housing will be built by the five local families, volunteers and contractors.

"I'm very proud to be a part of making the community stronger through solving this crisis of affordable housing," said Robert Cikoja, Habitat for Humanity Huronia CEO.

Habitat for Humanity has helped 43 families own affordable homes through its building projects.

The organization celebrates 25 years in the community this year.