Gymnast's international medals pinched from home in Chatsworth
In the small town of Chatsworth just south of Owen Sound, a national-award-winning gymnast is mourning the loss of her medals.
While it's not clear when the medals and memorabilia were taken, their loss was reported to the police on July 4.
"There is sentimental value," said Const. Krista Linthorne with the Ontario Provincial Police of the missing 13 medals.
"No accurate dollar value can be placed on it," said Linthorne.
The list of missing items include:
Stolen Medals
- 1988 Canadian National Championship
- 1986 Elite Canada Competition
- 1984 Ontario Provincial Championships
- 1989 National Championships
- 1992 Yeomen Gymnastics Classic
- 1987 Canadian National Gymnastics Championships (Winnipeg)
- 1991 Canadian National Gymnastics Championship (Saskatoon)
- Queens University Golden Gales
- 1985 National Championships (Vancouver)
- 1989 LJUBLJANA Yugoslavia Beam
- 1992 Ontario Gymnastics Championships
- 1990 Canadian National Championships (Halifax)
- 1988 Kraft International Competition London England
Stolen Memorabilia
- National and Olympic Gymnastic Team clothing and uniforms
- T-shirts, tracksuits, winter coat, red and white Canadian tracksuit (arena brand)
- Light blue long coat and a long red coat
- Framed enlargements 1992 Olympics
- Wood burned gymnast wood plate from Ljubljana, Yugoslavia
- National Souvenirs from China, Hong Kong, Korea, Macau, Australia, Austria, France, Belgium, Germany, Yugoslavia, Bulgaria, England, Lichtenstein- 1982-1993
- One box of 1992 Olympic memorabilia
"We are asking for the public's assistance," said Linthorne
"If anyone sees these items being sold on local buy-and-sell groups or Kijiji, please call police. Or if they see any items being sold that appear that they would be sentimental to someone, call police to look into it."
Members of the Grey Bruce OPP are asking anyone with information to contact police at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
