Gymnast's international medals pinched from home in Chatsworth

In the small town of Chatsworth just south of Owen Sound, a national-award-winning gymnast is mourning the loss of her medals.

While it's not clear when the medals and memorabilia were taken, their loss was reported to the police on July 4.

"There is sentimental value," said Const. Krista Linthorne with the Ontario Provincial Police of the missing 13 medals.

"No accurate dollar value can be placed on it," said Linthorne.

The list of missing items include:

Stolen Medals

1988 Canadian National Championship

1986 Elite Canada Competition

1984 Ontario Provincial Championships

1989 National Championships

1992 Yeomen Gymnastics Classic

1987 Canadian National Gymnastics Championships (Winnipeg)

1991 Canadian National Gymnastics Championship (Saskatoon)

Queens University Golden Gales

1985 National Championships (Vancouver)

1989 LJUBLJANA Yugoslavia Beam

1992 Ontario Gymnastics Championships

1990 Canadian National Championships (Halifax)

1988 Kraft International Competition London England

Stolen Memorabilia

National and Olympic Gymnastic Team clothing and uniforms

T-shirts, tracksuits, winter coat, red and white Canadian tracksuit (arena brand)

Light blue long coat and a long red coat

Framed enlargements 1992 Olympics

Wood burned gymnast wood plate from Ljubljana, Yugoslavia

National Souvenirs from China, Hong Kong, Korea, Macau, Australia, Austria, France, Belgium, Germany, Yugoslavia, Bulgaria, England, Lichtenstein- 1982-1993

One box of 1992 Olympic memorabilia

"We are asking for the public's assistance," said Linthorne

"If anyone sees these items being sold on local buy-and-sell groups or Kijiji, please call police. Or if they see any items being sold that appear that they would be sentimental to someone, call police to look into it."

Members of the Grey Bruce OPP are asking anyone with information to contact police at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.