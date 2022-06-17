Gusty winds up to 70 km/h sweep the region

Environment Canada is advising Central Ontario residents of strong wind gusts beginning near noon and ending this evening.

Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 70 km/h.

The weather agency warns that loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.

The gusty winds could damage soft shelters, tents and awnings at outdoor events.

Isolated power outages are also possible.

On Thursday, severe thunderstorms with powerful winds downed trees and hydro lines in New Tecumseth.

Tottenham reported at least six houses sustained damage.