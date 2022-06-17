Gusty winds up to 70 km/h sweep the region
Environment Canada is advising Central Ontario residents of strong wind gusts beginning near noon and ending this evening.
Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 70 km/h.
The weather agency warns that loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.
The gusty winds could damage soft shelters, tents and awnings at outdoor events.
Isolated power outages are also possible.
On Thursday, severe thunderstorms with powerful winds downed trees and hydro lines in New Tecumseth.
Tottenham reported at least six houses sustained damage.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
92-year-old charged following investigation into historic sexual abuse at Manitoba residential school
Manitoba RCMP have charged a 92-year-old Winnipeg man in connection with alleged sexual abuse that happened at a residential school more than 50 years ago.
'Our lives have come to a screeching halt': Canada's immigration backlog reaches 2.4M
The immigration backlog in Canada has reached 2.4 million people, with over 250,000 applications added in a one-month span alone, according to recent data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned Canada Day protests
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned protests for Canada Day and they won’t allow a repeat of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ occupation that took over downtown earlier this year.
Lightning strike destroys 2 homes near Montreal during severe thunderstorm
Two homes were destroyed and a third was badly damaged after a lightning strike on Montreal's North Shore during a severe thunderstorm that swept through southern Quebec Thursday afternoon.
Combative Putin dismisses 'stupid' Western sanctions 'blitzkrieg'
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West on Friday of colonial arrogance and trying to crush his country with "stupid" sanctions that amounted to an economic "blitzkrieg".
Philippine militants accused of beheading Canadian tourists surrender
Two long-wanted Abu Sayyaf militant commanders accused of beheading two kidnapped Canadian tourists and a German in the southern Philippines have surrendered to authorities, officials said Friday.
No more mandates on the Hill, as Senate ends COVID-19 vaccine requirement
The Senate has decided to follow suit with the House of Commons in lifting its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on June 20. This means that starting Monday, there will no longer be requirements to show proof of vaccination in order to enter any of the House or Senate buildings on Parliament Hill.
Why the COVID Alert App never took off in Canada
Health Canada announced on Friday that the COVID Alert app has been shut down, citing low usage, falling case counts and hospitalizations as well as the lack of PCR testing across Canada.
Canada expected to finish review of first COVID-19 shot for youngest kids in weeks
Federal officials say regulators should reach a decision about whether to approve Canada's first COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers in coming weeks as the U.S. prepares to roll out tot-sized shots.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | Third man charged with first-degree murder in fatal Moncton shooting
A third man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Joedin Leger in Moncton, N.B., in April.
-
Nova Scotia health-care system will get worse before it gets better: premier
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston conceded Thursday things are likely to get worse for the health-care system before they improve.
-
Moncton reveals action plan to deal with crime concerns in city’s west end
The City of Moncton has revealed its action plan to address concerns from residents over crime in the city’s west end.
Montreal
-
Lightning strike destroys 2 homes near Montreal during severe thunderstorm
Two homes were destroyed and a third was badly damaged after a lightning strike on Montreal's North Shore during a severe thunderstorm that swept through southern Quebec Thursday afternoon.
-
Quebec RCMP say search complete of properties allegedly connected with neo-Nazi group
The RCMP say search warrants executed Thursday on properties southwest of Quebec City allegedly connected to a neo-Nazi terrorist group were completed without incident and the investigation remains ongoing.
-
EVENT INFO
EVENT INFO | F1 weekend kicks off in Montreal: Here's what you need to know
Old school Grand Prix race fans and newly-minted bandwagon riders who binged the Netflix series 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' will be in and around Montreal this weekend wearing their finest Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull Racing gear, ready to discuss the finer points of Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and what the phrase 'last-lap overtake' means.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned Canada Day protests
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned protests for Canada Day and they won’t allow a repeat of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ occupation that took over downtown earlier this year.
-
Here are the top 10 Ottawa intersections for red light camera violations
The three red light cameras on King Edward Avenue, between Besserer Street and the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge, issued 8,500 tickets last year.
-
'Freedom movement' rallies planned to run in Ottawa all summer: organizer
Events are set to take place in Ottawa in late June through Canada Day and the rest of the summer for what organizers say are to protest remaining COVID-19 pandemic-era restrictions.
Toronto
-
Ontario homeowners could have a lien placed on their home -- and not even know it
An Ontario woman whose brother died in March said she was put in charge to handle his financial affairs and was shocked at what she discovered.
-
Two drivers dead after being hit from behind by third motorist in QEW crash, OPP say
Two people are dead and two others are injured following an overnight crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Mississauga.
-
Building made famous by TV show Schitt's Creek hits the market for $2.35M
A landmark building made famous by the hit Canadian TV show Schitt's Creek has landed on the market and could be yours for $2.35 million.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | First case of monkeypox confirmed in Guelph
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says the case was confirmed on Thursday in a man between the ages 20 and 30.
-
'I heard ‘boom, boom, boom': Gunshots in Kitchener neighbourhood frighten residents
Police responded to reports of gunshots the area of Belmont Avenue West and Karn Street in Kitchener Thursday morning. It's one of two shootings reported in the city in the space of a few hours
-
Waterloo man arrested after police respond to weapons call: WRPS
A 30-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly carrying a replica firearm near Conestoga Mall on Tuesday.
London
-
'You need to come get your children immediately': Parents jarred by sudden closure of childcare centres
Two Kidorable Child Care Centre locations were closed abruptly in London on Thursday, leaving parents scrambling.
-
London police investigating kidnapping and extortion
London police are investigating the kidnapping of a man, according to a release.
-
Resident told by city she's responsible for clearing damaged trees in 'unassumed laneway' behind her property
A woman in the Glen Cairn area is looking for more answers after wreckage from a storm left a laneway behind her property in disarray.
Northern Ontario
-
Paramedic charged in fatal Highway 17 crash
Nearly four months after a tragic crash between an ambulance and a snow plow that killed a 68-year-old woman near Wawa, police have laid charges.
-
Northerners feel they can’t afford to retire
Timmins pet store owner Walter Palubiski has been looking to sell his shop, and move on to the next stage of his life, but worries whether it will be the retirement he hoped for as the cost of living continues to rise.
-
Police find missing northern Ontario man deceased
A 54-year-old Holtyre man, reported missing in Black River-Matheson township last fall was found deceased June 8, police said in a release.
Windsor
-
This is what Canadian boaters need to do when arriving in Michigan
U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reminding Canadian boaters what to do when arriving into Michigan.
-
Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle
Windsor police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle downtown Friday morning.
-
Highway 401 eastbound reopens near Tilbury after crash
OPP say the eastbound lanes of the Highway 401 have reopened after a collision near Tilbury.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 dead in head-on crash on Hwy. 2 near Okotoks
RCMP confirm two people are dead following a Friday morning highway crash south of Calgary.
-
Poop problem: AHS advises against swimming in Chestermere Lake
Fecal bacteria levels in Chestermere Lake are far too high for Alberta Health Services' liking and the organization wants you to stay out of the water.
-
Memorial Drive reopens to traffic amid looming flood concerns
Drivers can once again access one of Calgary's busiest roadways after construction crews divided the massive berm along Memorial Drive.
Saskatoon
-
Teen girl seriously injured after Saskatoon police chase ends in crash
A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured in a crash after an early morning police chase.
-
Sask. Trucking Association wants vaccine mandates lifted at land borders
With the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for international air travellers coming to an end on Monday, many truck drivers are asking when cross-border land restrictions will be dropped.
-
Saskatoon weather brings fewer mosquitoes — but more wasps
Hot dry weather in Saskatoon means fewer people will be reaching for the bug spray to ward off mosquitoes, according to City of Saskatoon entomologist Sydney Worthy.
Edmonton
-
Fox Drive crash driver hospitalized; no charges laid yet
So far, no charges have been laid in a crash in which a vehicle landed on its nose against a bridge pier in Edmonton's river valley.
-
Albertans are camping outside Canada Place as early as 1:30 a.m. to get a passport
The line outside Canada Place in downtown Edmonton started forming at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.
-
Seven-vehicle crash south of Morinville under investigation
A major collision Thursday evening south of Morinville involving seven vehicles, including one almost submerged in a water culvert, is under investigation, RCMP say.
Vancouver
-
Passport renewal delays could hinder B.C. family's dream trip to see golf tournament
A dream graduation present has turned into a nightmare for one Ladner, B.C., family due to ongoing passport renewal delays.
-
Stranger punched and threatened to kill victim in unprovoked attack: Burnaby RCMP
Police are searching for a suspect in a strange and unprovoked attack reported earlier this week in Burnaby.
-
Vancouver doctor who spent days in trees blocking pipeline work will serve jail time
A Vancouver doctor and activist was sentenced to time behind bars after spending several days camped out in trees in protest of a British Columbia-Alberta pipeline project.