Gusty winds expected today
Environment Canada is advising Central Ontario residents of strong wind gusts beginning near noon and ending this evening.
Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 70 km/h.
Environment Canada warns that loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. And that gusty winds can damage soft shelters, tents and awnings at outdoor events.
Isolated power outages are also possible.
