Gunshots heard in the night results in illegal weapons charges for multiple suspects

Gunshots in the middle of the night left six men with court dates.

Provincial police were called about a report of gunshots in the area of Madawaska and McCormack roads in Caledon on Friday at around 2 a.m.

Two people were arrested shortly after police arrived.

With the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police Emergency Response Team, Canine and Tactics and Rescue Unit, several other individuals were arrested from within a residence later in the day where police seized several prohibited firearms and ammunition.

A 25-year-old from Cambridge has been charged with failing to comply with a previous release order, as well as several possession of a firearm and ammunition charges.

Additionally, five people in their 20s from Brampton have been charged with various possession of a restricted firearm and ammunition offences.

All individuals were held for a bail hearing.

The investigation is still ongoing, and residents who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the area from the time of the incident are asked to contact the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

Or provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous and never have to testify.