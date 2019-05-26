Featured
Guns stolen during a B&E in Tay Township
Published Sunday, May 26, 2019 7:24PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 26, 2019 7:25PM EDT
Provincial Police are investigating after guns were stolen during a break and enter in Tay Township
According to police, they believe someone entered a home on Old Fort Road between 8:00 p.m. on Friday and 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.
A total of eleven guns were stolen in the break and enter including rifles and shotguns. A crossbow was also stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Southern Georgian Bay O.P.P.