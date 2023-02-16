Guns seized during search of Bobcaygeon residence, 2 arrested: OPP

Officers allegedly seized ammunition, a prohibited handgun, imitation handgun and 12-gauge shotgun during a search of a residence in Bobcaygeon, Ont., on Thurs., Feb. 16, 2023. ( Supplied) Officers allegedly seized ammunition, a prohibited handgun, imitation handgun and 12-gauge shotgun during a search of a residence in Bobcaygeon, Ont., on Thurs., Feb. 16, 2023. ( Supplied)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver