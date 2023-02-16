Guns seized during search of Bobcaygeon residence, 2 arrested: OPP

Two individuals are under arrest following an OPP search of a residence in Bobcaygeon, where officers allegedly confiscated an illegal handgun, an imitation handgun, a 12-gauge shotgun, and ammunition.

Officers with the Kawartha Lakes OPP Community Street Crime Unit, the Emergency Response Team, the K9 Unit and the Tactics and Rescue Unit, executed the search warrant in the early morning hours on Thursday.

Provincial police say one of the individuals arrested was wanted for several offences.

The two accused, a man and a woman, face multiple weapons-related offences.

The man is also charged with failing to comply with undertaking and driving while prohibited.

Both are scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charges in Lindsay at a later date.