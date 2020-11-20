BARRIE, ONT. -- Police seized guns, ammunition, and cocaine during a Tiny Township property search, the OPP says.

Officers searched the Balm Beach Road residence on Thursday night and arrested four individuals.

Three men, ranging in age from 27 to 55, all from Tiny Township, face multiple charges, including having illegal loaded weapons.

A 24-year-old Midland man is charged with possessing a scheduled substance.

All of the accused were held in police custody. They are scheduled to appear in a Midland court at a later date.