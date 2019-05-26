Featured
Guns, crossbow allegedly stolen during Tay Township break-in
Published Sunday, May 26, 2019 7:24PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 27, 2019 11:39AM EDT
Provincial Police are investigating after guns were stolen during a break and enter in Tay Township.
According to police, someone entered a home on Old Fort Road between 8:00 p.m. on Friday and 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.
A total of 11 guns were stolen in the break-in including rifles and shotguns. Police say a crossbow was also taken.
Police canvassed the area looking for suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Southern Georgian Bay OPP.