Provincial Police are investigating after guns were stolen during a break and enter in Tay Township.

According to police, someone entered a home on Old Fort Road between 8:00 p.m. on Friday and 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

A total of 11 guns were stolen in the break-in including rifles and shotguns. Police say a crossbow was also taken.

Police canvassed the area looking for suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southern Georgian Bay OPP.