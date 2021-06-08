BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police got more than they were expecting when they pulled over a vehicle in Orillia last week.

According to the OPP, two loaded handguns, a quantity of cocaine, illicit cannabis and a large quantity of cash were seized from the vehicle during the early morning stop along Wyandotte Street on June 2.

Officers charged three people from the GTA with a long list of weapons and drug offences.

All three of the accused were held in custody for a bail hearing.

A fourth suspect was released unconditionally without criminal charges.