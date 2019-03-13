Featured
Guns and sword stolen from Oro-Medonte facility: OPP
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, March 13, 2019 7:42PM EDT
Provincial police are investigating the theft of several guns and a sword from an Oro-Medonte business.
Police say the robbery may have happened as early as September 2018 but the owner didn’t realize the theft until going to retrieve his property from storage last month.
According to officers, five rifles, a shotgun and a silver sword in a blue velvet case were taken from a Line 3 North facility.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.