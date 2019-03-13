

CTV Barrie





Provincial police are investigating the theft of several guns and a sword from an Oro-Medonte business.

Police say the robbery may have happened as early as September 2018 but the owner didn’t realize the theft until going to retrieve his property from storage last month.

According to officers, five rifles, a shotgun and a silver sword in a blue velvet case were taken from a Line 3 North facility.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.