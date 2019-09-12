

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Local police forces say a large number of illegal firearms and drugs that were destined for streets across Simcoe County have been seized from an Innisfil storage facility.

Members of the Barrie Police Drug Unit and the OPP executed more search warrants later in the week, and say they seized a large amount of cocaine, cannabis, crystal meth and heroin that contained fentanyl.

Six high-end vehicles were also confiscated during the investigation.

A 28-year-old Barrie man is charged with 68 offences.