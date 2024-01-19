BARRIE
Barrie

    • Guns, ammunition seized during police raid in Barrie, 4 arrested

    Police allegedly seized firearms while investigating in Barrie, Ont., on Wed., Jan. 18, 2024. (Source: Barrie Police Services) Police allegedly seized firearms while investigating in Barrie, Ont., on Wed., Jan. 18, 2024. (Source: Barrie Police Services)
    Share

    Several firearms and ammunition are off the streets of Barrie after police say officers conducted a high-risk vehicle stop and executed a search warrant at a residence on Wednesday.

    According to police, the Tactical Support Unit stopped a vehicle in a northeast plaza parking lot and searched a home in the city's north end.

    Police say they seized three guns and discovered two of them were stolen from a "violent residential robbery" on Jan. 2.

    Three men and one woman, all from Barrie, face several criminal charges, plus court-related offences.

    Two of the men were remanded into police custody following a bail hearing, while the other suspects were handed a court date to answer to the charges next month.

    Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News