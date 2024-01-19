Guns, ammunition seized during police raid in Barrie, 4 arrested

Several firearms and ammunition are off the streets of Barrie after police say officers conducted a high-risk vehicle stop and executed a search warrant at a residence on Wednesday.

According to police, the Tactical Support Unit stopped a vehicle in a northeast plaza parking lot and searched a home in the city's north end.

Police say they seized three guns and discovered two of them were stolen from a "violent residential robbery" on Jan. 2.

Three men and one woman, all from Barrie, face several criminal charges, plus court-related offences.

Two of the men were remanded into police custody following a bail hearing, while the other suspects were handed a court date to answer to the charges next month.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.