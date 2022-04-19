Gun-toting man arrested in Midland

An unwanted visitor to Beauchamp Court in Midland on Saturday faces a slew of weapons charges.

A concerned resident called Southern Georgian Bay OPP shortly before 7 p.m. advising police of the suspicious man's presence on the north-end street.

Responding officers arrested the 39-year-old Penetanguishene resident on numerous firearms-related offences, including possession of a .22-calibre handgun with ammunition, as well as carrying two airsoft pistols and an edged weapon.

In total, police laid more than a dozen possession of weapons charges, in addition to those related to failing to comply with previous probation order restrictions.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear before the court at a future date.