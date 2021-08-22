BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie Police is looking to identify a man accused of pointing a firearm at a person in their home Friday night.

Police say the suspect arrived at the victim's home on Black Cherry Crescent, near Mapleview Drive West, before 11 p.m.

According to police, the two people got into an argument over parking, where then the suspect threatened the victim by displaying a firearm before taking off in a vehicle.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his mid-20s, between five foot eight to five foot ten, with long black, braided hair tied back in a ponytail. He was wearing a grey t-shirt, black pants, white high-top shoes and a white bandage or wrap on his right hand.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police.