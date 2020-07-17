BARRIE, ONT. -- An Angus man is facing a number of charges related to an ongoing drug investigation.

Provincial police say they executed a search warrant at a residence on Curtis Street on Thursday.

Police allege they seized a nine-millimetre gun with ammunition, smokeless powder and fuses, fentanyl, and other pills.

The 31-year-old accused faces five charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a release order.