Gun, drugs allegedly seized from Angus residence
Published Friday, July 17, 2020 5:54PM EDT
The Ontario Provincial Police Street Crime Unit executes a search warrant at a house on Curtis Street in Angus, Ont., on Thurs., July 16, 2020. (OPP/Twitter)
BARRIE, ONT. -- An Angus man is facing a number of charges related to an ongoing drug investigation.
Provincial police say they executed a search warrant at a residence on Curtis Street on Thursday.
Police allege they seized a nine-millimetre gun with ammunition, smokeless powder and fuses, fentanyl, and other pills.
The 31-year-old accused faces five charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a release order.