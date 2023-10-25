Gun-carrying, chainsaw-wielding men arrested in separate instances in one day: Orillia OPP

Provincial police arrested four people after three separate weapons calls on Tuesday involving firearms and a chainsaw.

Late Tuesday morning, officers arrested a man walking with another man on Barrie Road near Memorial Avenue with what appeared to be a gun in his waistband.

Police say the man had a flare gun that had been altered to operate as a legitimate firearm.

The 35-year-old man from Orillia faces numerous weapons-related charges, while his friend, a 24-year-old from Orillia, was charged with possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000 and drug possession.

Later that afternoon, officers received several calls about a man with a chainsaw damaging his vehicle and a nearby residence on Mount St. Louis Road in Oro-Medonte, near Teanaustaye Drive.

Police say the responding officers got control of the situation and arrested a 40-year-old man from Cedar Point.

He is charged with break-and-enter with intent to commit an indictable offence, mischief, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Tuesday evening, officers responded to a 911 call on Line 14 in Oro-Medonte.

Police say they spoke with the man who made the call, and as they were leaving, they heard a woman's voice yelling for help. They say the man had a firearm and pointed it at the officers.

He was quickly apprehended and charged with a slew of weapons-related offences, plus assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, failing to comply with a probation order, resisting a peace officer, and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.