BARRIE
Barrie

    • Gun-carrying, chainsaw-wielding men arrested in separate instances in one day: Orillia OPP

    Crime Crime

    Provincial police arrested four people after three separate weapons calls on Tuesday involving firearms and a chainsaw.

    Late Tuesday morning, officers arrested a man walking with another man on Barrie Road near Memorial Avenue with what appeared to be a gun in his waistband.

    Police say the man had a flare gun that had been altered to operate as a legitimate firearm.

    The 35-year-old man from Orillia faces numerous weapons-related charges, while his friend, a 24-year-old from Orillia, was charged with possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000 and drug possession.

    Later that afternoon, officers received several calls about a man with a chainsaw damaging his vehicle and a nearby residence on Mount St. Louis Road in Oro-Medonte, near Teanaustaye Drive.

    Police say the responding officers got control of the situation and arrested a 40-year-old man from Cedar Point.

    He is charged with break-and-enter with intent to commit an indictable offence, mischief, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

    Tuesday evening, officers responded to a 911 call on Line 14 in Oro-Medonte.

    Police say they spoke with the man who made the call, and as they were leaving, they heard a woman's voice yelling for help. They say the man had a firearm and pointed it at the officers.

    He was quickly apprehended and charged with a slew of weapons-related offences, plus assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, failing to comply with a probation order, resisting a peace officer, and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News