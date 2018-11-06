

CTV Barrie





In a surprise turn of events, a Whitby man on trial for the stabbing death of a Caledon man changed his plea to guilty in the middle of his jury trial.

Jonathan Landsberg, 21, was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Francesco Molinaro was stabbed seven times in Wasaga Beach on May 21, 2016.

The Crown repeatedly played a 34-second cell phone video of the street fight to the court, insisting it shows Landsberg and two other men fatally attacking 18-year-old Molinaro.

Eric Talbot, 22, of Pickering is accused of helping Landsberg by holding the victim’s arms while he was stabbed repeatedly with a knife.

“Francesco Molinaro didn’t have a chance,” said Crown Mike Flossman. “This was a three on one attack.”

Talbot’s defence lawyer says her client was unaware Landsberg had the weapon and encouraged the jury to find him not guilty.

The jury is now deliberating.

A third man, Austin Zambrano-Peterson of North York pleaded guilty to manslaughter in July.