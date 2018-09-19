Still grieving the loss of 3 y/o Kaden Young - the tight-knit community in Amaranth works to prevent another tragedy from happening along the Grand River. The entire community moved quickly to ensure his death is not in vain, getting a petition signed to install 400 feet of guide rail on the 10th Line along the Grand River. The Grand Valley's Fire Chief wants increased safety measures to ensure, should something like this ever happen again, everyone is better prepared. At a cost of more than 80 thousand dollars, Grand Valley Fire Chief Kevin McNeilly wants his crews to receive the specialized equipment and on-going training needed to save lives under especially dangerous conditions. Amaranth Mayor Don McIvor says Kaden's family has been overwhelmed by support, "Not just by the thousands of volunteers who showed up to help them but that there is action being taken to safeguard the community."

